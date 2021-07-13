Baripada (Odisha), Jul 13 (PTI) Three minor tribal children, two boys and a girl, were killed when lightning struck them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the children were grazing goats at Baghuasole village under Chandua police station.

When they were brought to a hospital in Baripada, doctors declared them brough dead, police said.

The deceased children were identified as Bablu Naik (16), Sujit Naik (14) and Barsha Naik (12).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)