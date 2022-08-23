New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday directed officials to immediately link residential areas along the Yamuna to the sewer network to prevent their sewage from flowing into the river directly.

The Delhi government has set a target of cleaning the Yamuna to bathing standards by 2025.

Also Read | Azam Ansari Aka Salman Khan's Doppelganger Makes Instagram Reels on Railway Bridge in Lucknow; Booked (Watch Video).

Connecting all households in unauthorised colonies to the sewer network and upgrading sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants is key to reducing pollution in the river.

At a review meeting, the DJB vice chairman instructed officials to expeditiously connect drains from households and colonies located along the Yamuna to the sewer network, a statement said.

Also Read | Ali Solih, Environment Minister of Maldives, Stabbed Near Male; Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

The DJB said new sewer lines will be laid in 39 unauthorised colonies in Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Shikarpur, Deoli, Sangam Vihar and Burari, benefitting around three lakh people.

At present, all the sewage generated in these areas is discharged into local ponds, septic tanks and storm-water drains. The drains flow indirectly into the Yamuna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)