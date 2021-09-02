Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Questioning the double standards adopted by the Centre on Taliban, AIMIM chief Asaduddi Owaisi on Thursday asked the BJP-led Central Government to either de-list the terrorists of the Taliban and the Haqqani Network from UN Sanction Committee or declare them terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the country.

He further stated that if the BJP-led Central government is unwilling to do so, then the "BJP should stop calling poor Muslims as Talibani".

Addressing a press conference here today, Owaisi said, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government should also tell the country whether the Taliban is a terrorist organisation or not. If they say that yes Taliban is a terrorist organisation, then they should further clarify whether they will list the Taliban and the Haqqani Network on the terror list of UAPA. And if the Modi government does not think that the Taliban is a terrorist organisation, then the BJP and its leaders should stop calling everybody a Talibani."

He further said, "Every day, this is happening. If a poor Muslim man is selling vegetables on the road, he is termed a Talibani. If anybody politically opposes the BJP, irrespective of religion, they give them the title of Talibani thinking."

Referring to the first formal meeting with the Taliban after its takeover of Afghanistan, where Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met the head of the Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha at the Indian mission on Tuesday, Owaisi said "The official statement that has come from the Government of India, as per that, on the request of Taliban, the Modi government, held talks with the Taliban on the Indian soil. When you (Government of India) held talks with them (Taliban) then did you tell them that in the Helmand province Jaish-e-Mohammed is active, the camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba is active in Khost."

"Did the government of India clearly ask that representative of the Taliban that, will our mining rights in Hajigak still continue? And the most important thing is that the Indian government is the Chairman of the UN Sanction Committee. Then will they (the Indian Government) de-list the terrorists of the Taliban and the Haqqani Network," said Owaisi.

The AIMIM chief's remarks came days after India and the Taliban on Tuesday held discussions on the safety of Indians in Afghanistan, especially minorities. Indian envoy Mittal also urged the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for terror acts against India.

Speaking about the party's preparations for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Owaisi said that he shall be visiting the Faizabad, Sultanpur and Barabanki districts of Uttar Pradesh on September 7,8 and 9 respectively to communicate with the people and strengthen the party.

"I'll be visiting Rudauli in Faizabad district on September 7, Sultanpur on September 8 and Barabanki on September 9. In the coming days, we will visit more areas of Uttar Pradesh in view of upcoming assembly polls to defeat the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. We have to strengthen the party, meet the people. We want to win over the confidence of the people and also strengthen the party cadres." (ANI)

