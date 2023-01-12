Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): A live, rusted grenade was found near district police lines ground in Poonch district on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The grenade was destroyed by the Army's bomb disposal squad, they said.

Officials said that the live grenade was found at Police Lines ground in Poonch on Thursday.

The Indian Army was informed about the live grenade, and they came with a bomb disposal squad and destroyed it.

"It was an old grenade, and has been destroyed successfully," they added. (ANI)

