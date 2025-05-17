Tamenglong (Manipur) [India] May 17 (ANI): The media landscape in Manipur has risen as a significant force for the preservation of culture and the promotion of social unity, especially during times of turmoil. Recognised as an essential component of democracy, the press in the region has consistently fulfilled an important role in educating the public, ensuring accountability among those in power, and fostering community cohesion.

During the unrest in 2023, when tensions soared and misinformation threatened to exacerbate divisions, local newspapers and journalists served as critical sources of information on the ground. Smaller publications, in particular, provided trustworthy information and became reliable resources for communities seeking clarity during a time of confusion.

Also Read | Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?.

Ramkung Pamei, the editor of The Cham, remarked, "We enjoy the liberty to practice our journalism. Even in a modest way, we contribute to the development of local communities by promoting their culture and language. We act as a connection between individuals and the community." His statement emphasises the vital role of local media in preserving culture and engaging with the public.

Publications like The Tamenglong Times have also prioritised the maintenance of communal harmony. Editor Jimmy Pamei underscored the significance of combating misinformation: "In Tamenglong, Meiteis and Kukis coexist peacefully. There are no rumours, no violence. If this continues, the situation will stabilise throughout the state. Everyone desires a peaceful existence," he stated.

Also Read | Government To Launch Digital Platform for E-Filing in Trade Remedy Investigations To Boost Transparency, Efficiency and Ease of Access.

Support for press freedom in Manipur is also bolstered by cooperative local governance. Ringbam, editor of Gaanphiu Mail, observed, "We can operate our newspaper in a free and fair manner. The government is very supportive."

From the capital city of Imphal to distant areas such as Tamenglong, both print and digital outlets are crucial in maintaining transparency, enhancing cultural identity, and bolstering community harmony. In an era where accurate information is more vital than ever, the press in Manipur remains a steadfast stronghold of democracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)