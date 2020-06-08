India News | Lockdown Extended in West Bengal Till June 30: Mamata

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the lockdown, which was set to end on June 15, has been extended in the state for another 15 days.

"The lockdown is being extended in the state till June 30, with all existing relaxations and conditions still in place. Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," she said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government eased shutdown curbs in the state from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen, and jute, tea and construction sectors to resume full-fledged operations.

Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments resumed services in West Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

