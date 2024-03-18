Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw closer, all eyes are on Khunti, one of the most high-profile constituencies in Jharkhand, and one of the 14 constituencies in the state.

The voting process in Jharkhand will unfold in four phases, from May 13 to June 1.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having established a strong foothold in the state in the past two Lok Sabha elections, has once again nominated the incumbent MP, Arjun Munda, to represent the Khunti constituency. The opposition alliance has not declared its candidate so far.

While the BJP has named candidates for 11 out of 14 seats in Jharkhand, INDIA bloc is yet to announce its candidate yet. "If the people of India have been allowed to be proud of their country, it is because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Keeping this in mind, the people of the country have given the slogan Abki bar 400 par," the sitting MP of Khunti Arjun Munda said.

In the 2019 elections, BJP leader Arjun Munda replaced Karia Munda. Arjun Munda won by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Kali Charan Munda. BJP candidate Arjun Munda received 382,638 votes, while INC candidate Kalicharan Munda garnered 381,193 votes.

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Karia Munda won the seat by defeating Jharkhand Party candidate Anosh Ekka by 92,248 votes.

Arjun Munda, a renowned tribal leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Khunti constituency in Jharkhand and holds the position of Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Munda's political career spans several decades, with his tenure as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) running from 1995 to 2014.

Arjun Munda served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2003-2006. He was the leader of the opposition in Jharkhand from 2006-2008. He was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 but resigned on February 26, 2011.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

