New Delhi/Berlin [India], December 17 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha received a warm welcome by the IOC (Indian Overseas Congress) upon arrival at Berlin Airport during his 5-day visit to Germany. He is scheduled to attend a major IOC event happening today, where he will meet IOC leaders across Europe.

He was greeted with garlands by the IOC teams, who were all smiles upon his arrival.

The event is being held to strengthen Congress's global outreach and activities. The IOC states that Rahul Gandhi is there to address the Indian Diaspora and connect with various presidents of the party in Europe. They will be having discussions on NRI issues and how they can spread the party's ideology further.

"We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, who will be engaging with the Indian Diaspora in Berlin on December 17. The event will bring together all presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the party, NRI concerns and how IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party", a post from the Indian Overseas Congress X account said.

The 5-day visit was announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, prompting widespread criticism from BJP leaders. They allege that his frequent trips call his dedication to the Indian Congress into question.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on December 10 that she doesn't keep track of his tours, but his continuous visits are the reason the opposition party is falling. Taking a sharp dig, she said this person has no substance and strength of character"

"I don't keep track of his tours, nor do I read any news about him. So, what can I say about his tours? But it's pretty obvious to everyone why his party has fallen to single digits.", she said.

Priyanka Gandhi defended the Germany Tour by stating that "PM Narendra Modi spends half of his working time outside the country, so why are they raising questions when the Leader of the Opposition is travelling".

The visit to Germany is scheduled to continue until 20 December. (ANI)

