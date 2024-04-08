India News | Lok Sabha Polls: BJP's West Tripura Candidate Biplab Deb Participates in Bike Rally in Banamlipur Amid Rain

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP MP and party candidate from West Tripura constituency Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday participated in a bike rally in Banamlipur as part of his election campaign.

Hundreds of young party workers, including girls and boys, participated in the bike rally that was organised in the 9-Banamlipur constituency despite the rainy weather.

The event which saw major participation from the members of the Yuva Morcha, and the youth wing of the BJP, witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with participants navigating their bikes through the showers, symbolizing their unwavering commitment and support.

The rally highlights the importance of youth involvement in the electoral process, demonstrating their readiness to be a part of and influence the democratic journey of the nation.

The bike rally led by Biplab Deb in the 9-Banamlipur constituency is a testament to the vibrancy and dynamic nature of political campaigning in India. It reflects a deep-rooted belief in democratic values and the power of collective action.

The event underscores the importance of youth involvement in politics, not just as voters but as active participants in the electoral process, advocating for issues and policies that matter to them.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha advocated for the re-election of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising their crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing a public rally in Gabardi, West District, on Sunday, CM Saha highlighted the transformative policies and developmental strides made under PM Modi's leadership while also sharply criticising the CPIM and Congress for their alleged exploitation of the indigenous people of Tripura.

He also criticised opposition parties for their historical approach towards the indigenous population of Tripura, accusing them of engaging in vote-bank politics.

CM Saha pointed out the BJP-led government's recognition of seven eminent indigenous figures with the Padma Shri Award and the joining of Tipra Motha to their cause as a testament to their commitment to the development of indigenous communities.

He further underscored PM Modi's achievements, including the resolution of the Ram Mandir issue and the peaceful abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as evidence of the Prime Minister's ability to tackle long-standing national issues effectively.

Tripura is set for two-phase elections this time. The West Tripura constituency goes to poll on April 19, while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

