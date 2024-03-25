Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar filed his nomination papers on Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

TR Paarivendhar is a sitting MP and represents Perambalur in the Lok Sabha.

IJK recently broke its alliance with the DMK and joined the BJP-led NDA.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Paarivendhar contested on the DMK symbol and won the Perambalur parliamentary seat.

Tamil Nadu will vote on all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19.

Earlier today, the Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, C Robert Bruce will contest on a Congress ticket from the Tirunelveli constituency.

The Congress further stated that Tharahai Cuthbert will contest the bye-election from the Vilavancode constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. (ANI)

