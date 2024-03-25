Pilbhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada who has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Pilbhit Parliamentary constituency, thanked the party leadership and said that the party will showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's track record of the ten years to the voters.

"I would like to thank the party leadership for giving me this responsibility... We will show the track record of the ten years of PM Narendra Modi's tenure to the people," Prasada said speaking to reporters on Monday.

Speaking about the preparedness of the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, Prasada said, "BJP is the party that works for the welfare of the people and the country irrespective of elections. BJP is always ready..."

Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP from Congress in June 2021, took oath as a minister in the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September 2021.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

