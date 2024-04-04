Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) on Thursday announced the names of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party has fielded Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi's seat, and Bajrang Sonawane will be the candidate from the Beed seat.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Parts of North India As Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Chamba District.

NCP(SCP) has also fielded Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. She will contest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

Supriya Sule is the sitting MP from the seat since 2009.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Lotus Symbol Is Beacon for Development of Tripura', Says CM Manik Saha (Watch Videos).

Earlier Supriya Sule on Sunday said that the BJP has conspired to field her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, against her in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat with an aim to finish the party chief Sharad Pawar.

"My fight is not against a person, but their mindset and policies. You have witnessed me in politics for the past 18 years; I have never made any personal comment on anyone. It's a conspiracy of the BJP, which is aimed at finishing off the name of Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar); they have nothing to do with the development, etc of the constituency," she said.

Unfazed after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule from Baramati; NCP (SCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Sunday exuded confidence in the latter's win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Everyone knows who worked tirelessly for the people of Baramati all these years. Supriya Sule is our incumbent MP from Baramati. She is a hard-working leader who stays connected to the grassroots. There's no better candidate to represent the people of Baramati in the Lok Sabha. However, we are a democracy where everyone has the right to contest elections," he said.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)