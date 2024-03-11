Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) A day after getting tickets for contesting the Lok Sabha polls, several TMC candidates on Monday expressed their happiness and gratitude for the faith and confidence shown in them by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MP aspirant from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in Kolkata, Saayoni Ghosh, joined party activists in writing graffitis in the Baghajatin area here and offered prayers at a local temple.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar Directs Poll Observers, Says 'Ensure Level-Playing Field for Free, Fair and Inducement-Free Polls' (See Pics).

Starting her day with interactions with locals, she attended an election preparation meeting at Baruipur, an assembly segment under Jadavpur parliamentary seat.

Expressing her gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Ghosh pledged to live up to the expectations of the party leadership and the people.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Three Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns in Samastipur.

"I thank Didi and our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the responsibility given to me. I will do everything to live up to the expectations of my party's top leadership, the party rank and file and the common people," she said.

Actor-turned-politician Rachana Banerjee, TMC's contestant for Hooghly Lok Sabha seat, thanked Mamata Banerjee for selecting her as the party's candidate.

Recalling her conversation with the TMC chief at the popular 'Didi No. 1' reality show recently, Banerjee said, "Didi appeared very informal, friendly and down to earth and we immediately struck rapport. But I had no idea to be nominated for the battle for Hooghly seat. Now, once I am on the turf, I will put up everything to do justice to Didi's faith in me."

She promised to visit the constituency soon, interact with voters, and follow the guidance of senior leaders.

Banerjee acknowledged her friendship with BJP MP Locket Chatterjee in the film industry but emphasised that they would be political rivals on the battlefield.

Haji Nurul Islam, TMC's candidate from Basirhat, dismissed opposition campaigns against him and asserted that Trinamool would maintain its strong support, even in Sandeshkhali which falls in the constituency.

Yusuf Pathan, TMC's candidate from Baharampur seat and a former cricketer, pledged to undertake campaigns and reach out to voters as guided by local leadership. He expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for entrusting him with the responsibility to be the people's voice in Parliament.

"I am eternally grateful to @Mamata official for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people's voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived and that is what I hope to achieve," he wrote on X.

Minister Partha Bhowmik, fielded from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, announced his intention to seek support from people and begin campaigning with other party members and leaders of the constituency immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)