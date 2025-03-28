New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha were adjourned on Friday and will meet again on April 1 at 11 am.

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, which aims to modernise regulations governing the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities of carriers involved in the transportation of goods by sea.

The bill, which also addresses matters connected therewith or related thereto, was introduced to repeal and replace the century-old pre-Independence legislation, the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, highlighted the significance of the new legislation, stating that it updates a framework that has been in place for 100 years.

"This bill intends to repeal and replace the 100-year-old pre-independence legislation, the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925," Sonowal said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India follows and tracks "very closely" the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and takes it up on international level also.

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, responding to a question on 'Crime and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan' on Friday, Jaishankar said that mentioned 10 cases of atrocities that were committed in Pakistan in February, which includes seven of them related to abduction and forcible conversion, two of them related to abduction and one related to police action against students who were celebrating Holi.

Jaishankar said, "I sympathise with the sentiments expressed by the honourable member. There are two parts to the question. One, whether we follow what are the crimes and atrocities against the minorities in Pakistan. And secondly, what are we doing about it internationally? So, the first part of it is yes, sir, we follow very closely, we track very closely the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. And as an example, I would like to apprise the House that just in the month of February, there were 10 cases of atrocities against the Hindu community, seven of them related to abduction and forcible conversion, two related to abduction, one related to police action against students who were celebrating Holi." (ANI)

