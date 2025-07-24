New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments for the third successive day on Wednesday with opposition parties demanding discussion on their issues including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition members in both Houses demanded a discussion on SIR in Bihar. Both Houses saw three adjournments - till 12 noon, 2 pm and for the rest of the day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged opposition members to allow normal functioning of the House.

He objected to opposition members showing placards in the House. "The nation is watching your behaviour and conduct. I will have to take decisive action against members bringing banners. This house is for discussion and dialogue, not for sloganeering. Maintain the decorum of the House," Birla said. As opposition members did not relent, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Later Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair urged opposition members to not resort to protest.

"I request you to kindly sit back. Let there be a discussion. We have lost precious time in two days. Kindly allow the bill to be discussed... You cannot bring the placards like this. In spite of my repeated requests, you don't want discussions on the bill. It is very unfortunate that you don't want a discussion on STs of Goa. The house has been adjourned till 11 am on July 24," he said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'National Sports Governance Bill, 2025' and in Lok Sabha. He also introduced National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025.

The opposition has demanded that Prime Minister Modi to respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated "ceasefire" claims made by US President Donald Trump.

"How can the Prime Minister give a statement? Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne karwaya hai? (What will he say? That Trump has announced it? He can't say it, but it is the truth. The entire world knows that Trump has announced a ceasefire. We can't hide from reality," Gandhi told reporters.

"This is not only about a ceasefire. There are several major issues that we would like to discuss related to defence, defence manufacturing, and Operation Sindoor. The condition is not normal; the entire nation knows. Those who call themselves 'deshbhakt' have run away. The Prime Minister is unable to give a single statement. Trump has claimed 25 times that he has announced a ceasefire. Who is he? This is not his work. However, the Prime Minister didn't respond once. This is reality. Can't hide from it. They have destroyed our foreign policy. You can hardly count on your fingers the number of countries that have supported us. No one has supported us," he added.

Congress Jairam Ramesh said the government has not given firm dates for discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor carried out by India.

"As the Modi government continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi government persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter century mark on his claims. He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days, but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet - finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home," Jairam Ramesh posted on X. (ANI)

