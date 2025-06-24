Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing a gathering at the Mahavirayatan Foundation on the theme 'Samvaad Se Samadhaan - Ek Paricharcha', emphasised the critical role of dialogue, peace, and democratic values in tackling contemporary challenges.

He emphasised the lasting relevance of Lord Mahavir's teachings, while also highlighting India's identity as the mother of democracy, particularly as the nation celebrates 75 years of the Constitution.

Birla observed that Lord Mahavir's message, though delivered over 2,500 years ago, still resonates deeply across societies. His principles of non-violence, compassion and self-discipline continue to guide individuals in navigating modern-day strife.

Birla emphasised that Lord Mahavir's teachings are not merely religious tenets, but a holistic way of life that promotes harmony, introspection and ethical conduct.

Drawing a parallel to contemporary issues, the Speaker noted that in a world marked by increasing conflict and instability, the relevance of dialogue has never been greater. Violence and confrontation, he said, cannot resolve our problems; instead, peaceful dialogue rooted in mutual respect is the only sustainable path forward. The message of 'Samvaad Se Samadhaan' is therefore not just philosophical, but deeply practical and necessary.

Transitioning to India's democratic journey, Birla stressed that while independence was achieved in 1947, democracy has been practised in India for centuries. India did not import democracy -- it inherited and nurtured it from ancient traditions of consensus, public discourse, and community-led governance. Despite the post-independence challenges and uncertainties, India made a bold and determined choice to adopt democracy, a choice that has shaped the country's destiny.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's often-articulated belief that "democracy is the very soul of India." Birla reaffirmed that sentiment, stating that democratic institutions in India are built on the foundational principles of discussion, cooperation, and accommodation. India's Parliament reflects this ethos, where diverse viewpoints are debated, and consensus is built through constructive engagement.

As the country celebrates 75 years of the Constitution, Birla highlighted how India today stands as a beacon of democratic success. The world looks to India as a living example of how democracy, when practised with commitment and inclusiveness, can ensure progress, stability, and national unity.

The Speaker called for a deeper appreciation of India's democratic legacy and the enduring wisdom of spiritual thought leaders like Lord Mahavir. Both traditions -- one rooted in governance and the other in ethical living -- emphasise the power of dialogue over discord, and compassion over conflict.

Chairman, Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ram Shinde; Milind Deora, MP and other dignitaries remained present on the occasion. (ANI)

