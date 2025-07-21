New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): On the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the behalf of the House extended heartfelt congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force and all the scientists associated with ISRO and Axiom Mission 4 for the successful journey to the International Space Station.

In a post on X, Om Birla shared, "Heartfelt congratulations were extended by the House to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force, the other members of the space crew, and all the scientists associated with ISRO and Axiom Mission 4 for the successful journey to the International Space Station through Axiom Mission-4 and the safe return to Earth on July 15, 2025."

"Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival at the International Space Station is a historic achievement for the nation and a source of inspiration for the country's youth. The House expressed pride in this achievement, extended best wishes, and prayed for the success of the scientific community's future endeavours," he further stated.

On July 15, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla landed back safely on earth from his space journey.

Launched on June 25, with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as Mission Pilot, this mission marked a watershed moment for India as this was the first time an Indian astronaut travelled to ISS.

During his time aboard ISS, Group Captain Shukla worked with fellow members of the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73, embodying India's growing leadership in international space cooperation.

He conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity on subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal and microbial growth, crop viability, microbial survivability, cognitive performance in space, and the behaviour of cyanobacteria. These studies will deepen global understanding of human spaceflight and microgravity science, and provide critical inputs for India's future missions.

This mission significantly elevates India's global standing in space exploration. It is a vital stepping stone towards India's own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

India's recent landmark achievements include the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South Pole of the Moon on 23rd August 2023, a day etched in history as India's National Space Day. Likewise, India's Aditya-L1 Mission launched in 2023 has significantly enhanced humanity's understanding of solar activity. (ANI)

