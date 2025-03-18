New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla inaugurated a two-day Orientation Programme for the newly elected MLAs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi LoP Atishi were present at the event.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta delivered a keynote address, stating that new members must read the House's rule book.

"New members must read the rule book of the House, especially the code of conduct for members. Follow these rules during the proceedings. Keep in mind that the Speaker's permission is necessary before speaking in the House. In the words of Atal ji, governments will come and go but the country and democracy should remain," Gupta said.

He further said that apart from the House in the Delhi Assembly, there are also committees, which are called "mini-houses."

"Committees will be formed in the new financial year," he added.

Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi said that they are sitting there not as representatives of any party but as representatives of the people.

"Sitting in this House is not just a matter of dignity, it is also a big responsibility. We are sitting here not as representatives of any party but as representatives of the people," she added.

During the two-day Orientation Programme, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members & Capacity Building'.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25. (ANI)

