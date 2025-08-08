New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday is set to convene with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moving the National Sports Governance Bill of 2025 for consideration and passage.

According to a list of business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the house.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill of 2025, which aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline.

The bill aims to "establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports; establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports."

The lower house is also expected to take up private members' bills (PMBs) in the evening. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajiv Pratap Rudy will propose amendments to the Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024, including changes to Section 2.

Furthermore, various reports of committee on the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be presented in the lower house, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Ganesh Singh and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will present the eighth and ninth reports on the subjects:

"Implementation of various measures/schemes for Welfare of OBCs under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (Department of Social Justice and Empowerment), and Formulation and implementation of Reservation Policy for OBCs in the posts and services under Government of India and Union Territories and Measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in various Departments /Organisations/Institutions under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) pertaining to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions."

Congress MP Saleng A Sangma and BJP MP Manju Sharma will present the reports of the standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, highlighting the action taken by the government on the recommendations in the previous reports on "Appointment of Notaries, Specific Aspects of Election Process and their Reform, and Review of Functioning of Recruitment Organisations of Government of India."

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha gave its approval to the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025. The house also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The appropriation bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

The two bills were passed amid uproar in the house amid opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The bills were passed after brief remarks by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also slammed opposition parties over their protest. (ANI)

