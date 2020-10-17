Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the law and order situation in West Bengal and asked him to first look at BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the rule of law has "ceased to exist".

Taking a dig at Shah over his comments on killings of opposition party workers in West Bengal, the TMC leadership said, "Political killings is a subject that he knows well."

"During Cyclone Amphan, the entire relief went into wrong hands. There were complaints of corruption over the distribution of foodgrains. The entire relief went into corruption. They (West Bengal administration) lacked in taking adequate measures while handling the pandemic," Shah said in an interview to 'News18' news channel.

"Corruption is at its peak. The law and order situation has gone for a toss. There are bomb-making factories in every district. The situation is not good. And what is more worrisome about democracy is the way opposition workers are being framed in false cases and killed. Such things don't happen in other states. Once upon a time, such things used to happen in Kerala, but now there have been improvements," Shah said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls in April- May next year as "change is inevitable" in the state.

When asked about his views on BJP leaders' demands for implementation of the President's rule in West Bengal, Shah said, "A leader of a political party is well within his right to make such a statement. As far as the Government of India is concerned, we have to work as per the constitutional norms, the ground situation and the governor's report."

Shah's comment comes in the backdrop of several BJP leaders, including party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union minister Babul Supriyo, demanding the President's rule in West Bengal, following the killing of BJP workers in the state.

The comments on political killings drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which asked him to direct his attention to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Firstly, rumours are rife over Amit Shah Ji's health. Here is wishing he gets well soon. Now to his views on political killings, in their desperation to increase the death count, the BJP is now trying to pass off even TB or a cancer death as a "political killing".

"Why doesn't he first address the huge infighting in his Bengal unit? He should study the history of Bengal under CPI(M) to understand how far the state has come," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader and spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

He said the TMC is committed to peace and harmony.

"May be Amit Shah Ji should direct his attention to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. After all, 'political killings' is a subject Amit Shah Ji knows well!" the TMC MP added.

Senior TMC leader Saugato Roy said Shah's views are "misplaced" as he is not well aware of the situation in West Bengal.

"He is not aware of the ground situation in the state. In Uttar Pradesh, the rule of law has ceased to exist, but he has nothing to say about it. He is making statements that are not only misplaced and baseless but also politically motivated," Roy said.

