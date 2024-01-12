New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he looks forward to being among the people of Maharashtra on Thursday.

PM Modi will unveil a series of development projects during the visit and travel from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, a major infrastructure project for the people of the city and surrounding areas.

The Prime Minister said he will be in Maharashtra on the birth anniversary of of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda.

"I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival," PM Modi said in a post on X

"Thereafter, I will go to Mumbai from where I will travel to Navi Mumbai on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, a major infrastructure project for people in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Various other development works will also be inaugurated at a public meeting in Navi Mumbai," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects of over Rs 30,500 crore during his visit to Maharashtra.

He will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu built at cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country

During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay also foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

An official release said that Prime Minister's vision is to improve the 'ease of mobility' of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity.

The Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' has been built in line with this vision, it said.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

It is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the release said.

At Navi Mumbai, the Prime Minister will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in the public programme.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.

PM Modi will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000-crore railway projects to the nation. The Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for the gems and jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is first of its kind in India with "best available machines in world including 3D Metal printing".

This will house a training school for the skilling of the workforce for this sector, including specially abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in gems and jewellery trade and will help domestic manufacturing also. (ANI)

