Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, saying that Lord Mahavir's life gives us the message of compassion, peace, truth, nonviolence, sacrifice, love, and self-restraint.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that Lord Mahavir's teachings inculcate morality and virtue in our society.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir Swami Ji. The principles of truth, non-violence, compassion and restraint given by Lord Mahavir will always illuminate the lives of all of us. His teachings will always inspire us to follow the path of religion, sacrifice and humanity," CM Dhami posted on X.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The Jain community worldwide celebrates Mahavira's birth anniversary with joy and excitement. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, and his teachings spread peace and harmony.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programs and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

