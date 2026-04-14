Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) Chairman Ramaraju Mantena on Tuesday said that land allotment at lower rates is aimed at attracting investors in the state.

Speaking with ANI, he stated that many investments have come in after seeing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision. He pointed out that even during 2014-2019, the previous government allotted lands at low prices, but several of those companies have still not begun operations.

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"In the period between 2024 and 2026, that is, in about a year and a half, nearly 30,000 acres are being allocated. This is the highest ever land allocation for industrial development in the history of APIIC or the state of Andhra Pradesh. Honorable Nara Chandrababu Naidu is creating all opportunities to establish industries," he said.

He said that the current government is securing large-scale investments, and lands are being offered at concessional rates, even as low as 99 paise in some cases, to attract investors. He also mentioned that incentives have been provided for projects like steel factories and data centres.

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"Besides software, many industries are coming up in Vizag areas like Achutapuram, Rampilli, and ArcelorMittal in Nakkapalli. Vizag is becoming an 'Iron and Steel City' like nowhere else in India. With the Vizag Steel Plant, a steel plant near Kadapa, and ArcelorMittal, three major steel plants are being brought into operation or construction. Regarding the Vizag Steel Plant, which was on the verge of closure, we spoke with the Central Government, which allocated Rs 12,000 crore funds to maintain production capacity, and prevented it from incurring losses," he stated.

"Today, many states are competing. States like Gujarat and UP were once considered backward regions. Due to leadership and decision-making, if a company provides jobs for 25,000 people, those 25,000 people come into Vizag city, their purchasing capacity increases, and the state earns massive revenue through GST in the coming days. It's not about APIIC giving land for 99 paise; it's about providing employment and the firm resolve to develop North Andhra. This decision taken by Chandrababu Naidu garu and Lokesh garu is remarkable. Development happens when everyone works together. For instance, Telangana has many advantages because Chandrababu Naidu garu established Hitech City and Cyber Towers there back then..," he added.

He further said that once companies begin their operations, the government will generate huge tax revenue.

"Moreover, it's not just one area; development is happening across all regions--Defense in Kurnool, a Drone city, and various projects in Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, and the Tirupati area. The Telugu Desam Party has initiated development in all regions," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)