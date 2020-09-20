Bhubaneswar, September 20: A fresh low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha for the next three days, prompting the state government to ask the district administration to remain prepared.

The low-pressure system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over the north-west Bay of Bengal by Monday, said H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. Also Read | Agricultural Reforms Bills Passed in Rajya Sabha: How Will Centre Ensure Farmers Get MSP, Asks P Chidambaram.

Under its influence, several parts of the state are likely to experience enhanced rainfall during the next three days, while heavy to very heavy downpour may lash some areas, he said. Squally weather coupled with the strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. Also Read | RBI Says PSBs Reported Frauds Worth Over Rs 19,964 Crore in April-June.

Therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till September 22, the Met centre said. In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena issued an advisory to district collectors, asking them to remain prepared to deal with any flood-like situation and landslide in the hilly areas.

He said continuous vigil must be maintained on low-lying areas and steps for dewatering should be taken wherever required. Heavy rainfall is likely in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal where the Met centre has issued ‘Red' warning till Monday.

‘Orange' warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Balangir districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur. As a result, water-logging in low lying areas, landslides in hilly areas and damage to kutcha houses may take place, it said.

The Met centre also issued a 'Red' warning for some areas of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts for Monday and Tuesday and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall. This is the seventh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August.

Five back-to-back low-pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood situations in several areas. Similarly, a low-pressure area had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast on September 13, triggering widespread rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)