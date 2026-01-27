Delhi, January 27: Normal life in Odisha is expected to be disrupted on Wednesday, January 28, as the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for an eight-hour statewide bandh. The shutdown, scheduled from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM, is intended to protest alleged mismanagement in the paddy procurement system and the rising financial burden on citizens. While the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has extended its full support to the call, the ruling BJP has dismissed the move as a "manufactured" protest with limited grassroots impact.

The primary demand of the farmers' body is the immediate disbursement of Rs 800 per quintal as input assistance directly to farmers at state-run mandis. Additionally, the NNKS is demanding the complete removal of middlemen and millers from the procurement process, who they claim are siphoning off profits meant for cultivators. Beyond agricultural issues, the protest also targets the installation of electricity smart meters and the heavy fines currently being levied under the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) enforcement. Gold Reserves in Odisha: GSI Survey Finds Yellow Metal Deposits Across Multiple Locations, First Gold Mine Auction Set for Deogarh.

Odisha Bandh: What’s Open and What’s Closed?

The eight-hour strike is likely to impact public transport and commercial activities across several districts. Commuters should prepare for potential delays or cancellations in bus and auto-rickshaw services.

Closed/Disrupted: Public transport, local markets, private offices, and potentially some schools and banks.

Open (Essential Services): Hospitals, medical colleges, ambulance services, and pharmacies have been strictly exempted from the bandh.

Emergency Services: Police, fire departments, and disaster response teams will remain fully operational.

Political Reaction:

The political landscape in Odisha is sharply divided over the shutdown. OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das stated that the Congress party stands with the farmers, as the issues raised by NNKS align with the party's ongoing agitations against administrative failures. All district Congress units have been instructed to participate in the protest peacefully. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Snow on January 27; Cold Wave Likely in Coming Days.

In contrast, the BJP has labeled the event a "fake agitation." BJP spokesperson Manoj Mahapatra alleged that the NNKS lacks a genuine support base and that the Congress is merely trying to regain political relevance. The state government maintains that paddy procurement is being handled transparently and that the bandh will not see significant public participation.

