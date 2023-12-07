Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday termed the reasons cited by North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) for carrying out a flash strike as "misleading" and urged the union to end the agitation immediately.

The NEPLTA on December 4 suddenly stopped plying its trucks alleging pending dues and low rates in recently floated tenders, thereby affecting the supply of LPG to various sectors in several northeastern states to date.

Issuing a statement, IndianOil termed the claims of NEPLTA as "misleading" and said it would like to set the "record straight" regarding the ongoing situation involving the transporters' alleged strike and payment disputes.

"All pending toll dues have been duly cleared by IndianOil and no outstanding bills remain for payment. Payments for differential RTKMs (round trip kilometres) at Silchar BP have been released," it said.

"However, the delay in payments for other locations is a result of NEPLTA representatives not participating in the joint verification exercise, hindering the resolution process," IOC said.

Regarding the other allegation of NEPLTA that tenders were floated at old rates, the company said the bids with higher rates, accounting for escalations in the price index, were floated multiple times in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"Unfortunately, each attempt to finalise tenders was thwarted by various demands raised by NEPLTA. The latest tenders were floated with a substantial hike over the existing rates and were mutually accepted after consultation and concurrence with the Assam government," it added.

IOC alleged that the NEPLTA, having initially reached a consensus, later raised objections to the tender and initiated a flash strike by introducing new issues.

"Furthermore, NEPLTA's assertion that they are not on strike is contradicted by their actions. They are not only refraining from operating their vehicles but also preventing other willing transporters from entering the LPG plants to receive supplies," IOC said.

The company further said the NEPLTA members are actively picketing at the plant gates and disrupting the operations.

"Considering these facts, IndianOil urges NEPLTA to reconsider their position and engage in meaningful dialogue to find a resolution that benefits all stakeholders. We maintain our unwavering commitment to a fair and transparent process that fosters mutual resolution of differences," it added.

Reacting to the charges, NEPLTA president Niranjan Mahanta alleged that the company has only cleared partial dues of some select operators after the association began its agitation three days ago.

"They are trying to confuse the media by stating that dues have been cleared. As per the tripartite agreement signed between NEPLTA, IOC and Assam government, the company was supposed to clear our dues within 15 days," he told PTI.

Moreover, the government suggested floating the new tenders with a hike of 15 per cent in base rate, but the company invited bids at lower prices than the existing ones, Mahanta claimed.

"We got a letter from the IOC, which asked to end the agitation for initiating a dialogue. But we will sit for talks only after our dues are cleared," he added.

Mahanta had earlier said that it was not a strike, but NEPLTA only stopped plying its vehicles without giving any notice to the company, while the IOC appealed to the agitators to call off the flash strike as it is "detrimental" to the interests of the public.

NEPLTA operates around 2,500 trucks to transport LPG cylinders from IOC's bottling plants to various distributors across the Northeast.

"The flash strike has affected essential supplies to consumers, hospitals, schools and industries, resulting in inconvenience to the public at large," IOC had said.

IndianOil-AOD, IOC's Northeast division, produces 1.4 lakh LPG cylinders every day from its nine operational bottling plants across the region.

Out of these, the flash strike has affected six plants located in Assam, having a combined output of 1.1 lakh cylinders per day.

"Because of this strike, supplies to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram have been impacted. If the strike is not withdrawn immediately, shortage of cylinders will be felt by the end of this week," a senior official of IOC had said on the second day of the agitation.

The NEPLTA had gone into strikes in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 also over the same issue of renewal of contracts when the company had floated the tenders. The process was taken to the court by the NEPLTA in 2018.

The company had later withdrawn the renewal of the contracts and extended the existing ones.

