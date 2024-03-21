New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy on Thursday said 13,600 polling stations will be set up in the national capital and over one lakh personnel engaged for the Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview with PTI, the senior IAS officer also spoke about the decline in voter turnout in the city in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as compared to 2014.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of around 60 per cent for the seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019. In 2014, it was around 65 per cent.

"Certainly, this is a fact that voting turnout has come down. There are multiple factors responsible for this, including political environment and competitiveness in the political scenario," he told PTI.

"We carry out a constant exercise by enrolling them in the electoral fold and encouraging them to come out on the polling day. For poll day, we are charting out various programmes. Hope we will have a higher voter turnout," he added.

Voting in Delhi will take place on May 25.

He said all the districts have been directed to arrange pick-and-drop facilities for the differently abled and senior citizen voters.

The final electoral roll of Delhi published in January ahead of the Lok Sabha polls showed a significant 85 per cent rise in the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group as well as improved registration of the women voters.

"Even after the publication of the final electoral roll, we have been getting forms. After the final publication from January 22, we have more than six lakh forms for enrolment, one-third for selection and two-third for correction of errors in voter cards," he said.

