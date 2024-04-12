South Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday conducted two roadshows in support of Biplab Kumar Deb, who is the BJP candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency. The first roadshow was held in Belonia, while the second one was conducted in Gomati, both located in the South Tripura district.

The BJP has fielded Biplab Kumar Deb against the Congress' Asish Kumar Saha from the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. Kriti Singh Debbarman will face the poll battle with Rajendra Reang, the candidate representing the INDI alliance in East Tripura.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura is scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

While the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming elections present a crucial opportunity for the CPI (M) and the INDIA Alliance to regain their stronghold.

The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDI Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

