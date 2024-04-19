North Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged the people to prioritise progress and development while voting in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

During an election rally in North Tripura's Panisagar, CM Saha underscored the unequivocal rejection of the opposition and the pivotal role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in steering the nation forward. The Chief Minister campaigned for the BJP's candidate for the East Tripura constituency, Kriti Singh Debbarma, on Friday.

"The upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections carry paramount importance," stated Chief Minister Saha, urging all attendees to approach the electoral process with utmost seriousness.

Chief Minister Saha asserted the lack of traction and substantive issues within the opposition ranks. He highlighted the populace's decisive turn away from the opposition, emphasising the necessity of re-electing Narendra Modi for a third term as Prime Minister to ensure continued progress and welfare initiatives.

During his speech, Chief Minister Saha highlighted recent developmental projects earmarked for Panisagar, including the establishment of a judicial court, a new block building, and a degree college, with financial approvals already secured for their implementation.

He praised PM Modi's relentless efforts over the past decade, citing his visit to Agartala and his call for garnering public support on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Reflecting on the liberation of Tripura from the misrule of the Left in 2018, Chief Minister Saha expressed gratitude to PM Modi for steering the state towards progress and stability. He commended the peaceful conduct of recent elections in Tripura, highlighting the BJP's stance against unrest and the overwhelming public participation in the voting process.

The rally was attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Binay Bhushan Das, MLA Jadab Lal Nath, North District President Bhabatosh Das, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, and North District BJP President Kajal Das. (ANI)

