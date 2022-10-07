Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian Army's Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh today visited Central Army Command in Lucknow to review the progress of infrastructure works being carried out in the state, informed the officials of the Indian Army.

During the visit, Lt Gen Harpal Singh called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured full support for all ongoing and future projects, as per the Indian Army officials.

Also Read | #WATCH | Haryana: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaches the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Weeks ago, the topmost engineering officer of the Indian Army pointed out that the Army has now started using high-energy technology and the country was on the cusp of an infrastructure revolution in view of the developments in the sector.

Speaking at a conclave in Goa, Indian Army's Engineer in chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh said, "The Military Engineering Services, an infrastructure arm of the Corps of Engineers of Indian Army is taking up niche technologies to bring in faster and quality construction all around."

Also Read | RBI To Soon Launch E-Rupee on Pilot Basis for Limited Use To Test Digital Currency in India.

"India's first 3D Concrete Printed permanent married accommodation for soldiers was constructed by co-opting a start-up by the Military Engineering Service in three weeks. More such efforts are on the anvil," he said.

Citing the Gati Shakti National Master Plan in Oct 2021 launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said with schemes like multimodal connectivity, the country was heralding a new chapter in governance.

"This initiative brought in 16 Ministries including Railways and highways on a single digital platform for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects," the officer said.

He stated that the initiative would incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland water transport, dry/ land ports, UDAN etc.

"Therefore, we can see that we are already on the cusp of an infra revolution," he said.

Speaking on the issue of waste management, Singh said this is one of the key problems of modern society due to the ever-expanding volume and complexity of domestic and industrial wastes and their implications on health and the environment.

"Some of the new initiatives in this sector are waste level sensors and AI-based robotic recycling methodologies, as also solar powered trash compactors etc. We can also look at waste recycled concrete, road making with waste plastics etc as also plasma gasification approaches," he said.

He said plastic pollution was a serious problem that all can identify with and our civil engineers are trying to find solutions. One such idea is to use plastic waste in road making. India has begun also testing this idea when they built plastic roads"

He said, however, there are concerns regarding microplastics and the fact that they will leach into the soil and pollute it, harming the ecosystems. With better application and integration, though, this concept could be a big-time, game-changer.

He said similarly, the use of Photovoltaic glazing, on roofs, windows and other building materials, can help replace traditional glass material usage, and become beneficial for civil engineers as they can invest in and implement more sustainable construction materials into their overall plans. Enhanced conversion of plastics into fuels by using Pyrolysis processes will be a great step forward. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)