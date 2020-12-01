New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary on Tuesday took charge as the director general of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Lt Gen Chaudhary succeeds Lt Gen Harpal Singh who has been appointed as the new Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

The BRO is responsible for construction and maintenance of all border roads including those along the frontiers with China and Pakistan.

Chaudhary was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1983. He has held various staff, instructional and command positions in his over three decade-long service in the military.

Some of his important appointments include command of an engineer unit and command of an engineer brigade.

He has attended all prestigious courses of the Indian Army including staff course at Defence Service Staff College at Wellington and higher command course at Army War College, MhoW and the National Defence College, Delhi, the Army said in a release.

He is also an M-Tech from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

