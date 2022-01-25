Lieutenant General RP Kalita appointed as the new Eastern Army Command chief in Kolkata (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): Lieutenant General RP Kalita was on Tuesday appointed as the new Eastern Army Command chief in Kolkata.

He would be succeeding Lt Gen Manoj Pande who is moving to Army Headquarters as the new Vice Chief of the Army.

General Pande is the successor to Lt Gen CP Mohanty who is scheduled to superannuate on January 31. (ANI)

