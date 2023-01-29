New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): An Air Asia flight makes an emergency landing at Lucknow airport soon after take-off for Kolkata.

"Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official told ANI.

An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe, Air Asia said.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," said an Air Asia statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it said. (ANI)

