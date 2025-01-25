Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Punjab School Education Department, under the directions of Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, has taken strict action against the principal and campus manager of a Government Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. Both were suspended and dismissed, respectively, for administering corporal punishment to students who arrived late to school.

Harjot Singh Bains said that the Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, School of Eminence (Boys), Ludhiana, has been suspended, while the Campus Manager has been dismissed. The two officials were found to have made students shift sand and gravel as punishment for tardiness.

"This incident has come to my notice today, and strict action has been initiated immediately," said Harjot Singh Bains.

Harjot Singh Bains categorically asserted that such behaviour from any teacher will not be tolerated he also emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for students in the Government Schools.

"The education system must prioritise the well-being and dignity of all students, and any actions that undermine this principle will be met with appropriate consequences", he added. (ANI)

