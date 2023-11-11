Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 2kgs of gold and nabbed 2 people from Ludhiana Railway station on Saturday.

The accused are residents of Amritsar and had brought the gold from Allahabad to deliver in Ludhiana, informed Police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Pulwama District (Watch Video).

"In the morning, two persons were trying to get out of the railway station through the back door. On suspicion, they were stopped and during a search by GRP and RPF, about 2 kg of gold was recovered from them. The accused could not present any documents related to the gold", said Sub Inspector Jitendra Singh.

As the two apprehended could not present any receipt or bill of the gold, they were handed over by the Police to the excise department for further action, informed Sub Inspector Jitendra Singh. (ANI)

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Complete Ban on Polygamy, Registration of Live-in Relationship in State's UCC Draft, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)