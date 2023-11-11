Srinagar, November 11: An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said. "Encounter has started at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said. The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out in Parigam Area of Pulwama, Police and Security Forces on Alert.

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter underway at Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/7k49FxmX0p pic.twitter.com/UdMXvh1j9X — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).