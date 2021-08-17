Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) The second edition of the prestigious Machhli Award and the Vanya Prani Mitra Award to promote wildlife conservation were conferred virtually on Tuesday.

This year's Machhli Award recipients are Mahesh Kumar Sharma (forest ranger), Premendra Singh (forester), Mukesh Kumar (forest guard), Pappu Singh (forest guard), Virendra Singh (forest guard) and Man Singh (pump operator), Lakhan Singh (forest Ranger), Umesh Jat (assistant forester), and Ramveer Singh Gurjar (forest guard), according to a statement issued here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Asks Officials to Take Measures for Safe Evacuation of Indian Nationals from Afghanistan.

The Vanya Prani Mitra Award was won by assistant foresters Prem Kanwar Shaktawat and Dwarka Prasad Sharma, it added.

The awards are jointly instituted by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) and WWF India.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

The Machhli Award carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. The award is named after the legendary tigress of the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve.

The Vanya Prani Mitra Award is given for outstanding contribution to management of human-wildlife conflict in Rajasthan. This award carries a prize money of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)