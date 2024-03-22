New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): This year's Holi is all about 'Made in India,' with traders and consumers boycotting goods manufactured in China.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that for this year's Holi festival only products that are manufactured in India are being sold in abundance.

"Traders and consumers have boycotted goods made in China. Only herbal colors, gulal, water guns, balloons, sandalwood, puja items, clothing, and other items made in India are being sold in abundance. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers and fruits, clothes, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products, consumer durables, and various other products in the markets," Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal, who is also the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, said that large-scale Holi events are being organized across Delhi and the rest of the country, resulting in a boost for banquet halls, farmhouses, hotels, restaurants, and public parks, witnessing good business after two years.

"In Delhi alone, more than 3,000 Holi celebration events are being organized, where people are experiencing a new joyous and enthusiastic atmosphere," he said.

He also informed that compared to previous years, "There's an estimated increase of nearly 50 per cent in business during the Holi season nationwide, resulting in a business worth more than Rs 50,000 crore."

"In Delhi alone, the expected business is around Rs 5,000 crore. Similar to previous years, both traders and common people have completely boycotted Chinese goods sold during Holi. The import of Holi-related items in the country is approximately Rs 10,000 crore, which was negligible this year," he said.

The CAIT Secretary General also said that demand for chemical-free colours, herbal colours, and gulal is more compared to artificial colours, and demand for balloons and water guns is higher than in previous years.

"Various types of water guns, balloons, and other attractive items are available in the market. Pressure guns are available from Rs 100 to Rs 350, while tank-shaped water guns are available from Rs 100 to Rs 400. Besides, there is a craze for fancy pipes in the market. Children like Spiderman, Chhota Bheem, and similar characters, and there is a high demand for spray gulal," he said.

Holi is a popular and significant festival celebrated as the festival of colours, love, and spring. (ANI)

