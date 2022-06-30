Boy rescued after he fell into tunnel in MP's Chhatarpur (Photo/ANI)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The 5-year-old boy was safely rescued after he fell into the borewell in Chhattarpur on Wednesday.

Five-year-old Deepender Yadav fell into 30 feet borewell. The rescue operation was very difficult amid rains and took hours of a concerted effort by police, home guard personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A parallel tunnel was made to rescue the boy. Further, arrangements were made for oxygen cylinders and lights.

Soon after the rescue, the boy was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the boy through video call. (ANI)

