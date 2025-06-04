Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Nine people died and two others were injured after a cement-laden trolley truck overturned and fell on their vehicle near Meghnagar in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhabua, Padam Vilochan Shukla, said, "Nine people died, two injured when a cement-laden trolley truck overturned and fell on their vehicle near Meghnagar in Jhabua district. The incident occurred around 3 am late last night."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

