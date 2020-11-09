Bhopal, Nov 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 809 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,78,168, while six fatalities pushed the toll to 3,034, health officials said.

A total of 681 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,67,084.

While three COVID-19 patients died in Indore, two others succumbed to the infection in Bhopal while another person died in Satna, officials said.

At 273, Bhopal reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by Indore with 108 infections. Gwalior reporter 61 cases and Jabalpur 37.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 34,725, including 697 fatalities, while Bhopal's caseload stood at 26,381 with 491 deaths.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,066 and 12,831 infections, respectively, the officials said.

Bhopal now has 1,726 active cases and Indore 1,703.

With 25,557 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 31.77 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,78,168, new cases 809, death toll 3,034, recovered 1,67,084, active cases 8,050, number of people tested so far 31,77,147.

