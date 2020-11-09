New Delhi, November 9: Avyaan Tomar, also known as "baby muffler man", turned two-year-old on Monday. On the occassion, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders shared glimpses of his role in the Delhi 2020 elections campaign -- when the crowd used to get delighted on seeing him dressed as the "little Kejriwal". Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to wish Avyaan on his birthday. 'Baby Muffler Man' Becomes Centre of Attraction at Kejriwal's Swearing-In.

Avyaan, who featured in several of AAP poll rallies ahead of the assembly elections, used to be dressed in a muffler similar to what Kejriwal used to wear during the early days of the party. He spotted a similar red or blue coloured full sleeves sweater, and the make-up team also put a similar moustache on his face to resemble the child version of Kejriwal.

See Arvind Kejriwal's Post on Avyaan's Birthday

Happy birthday Avyaan. God bless u https://t.co/SnDyyUNFxb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2020

Avyaan's parents - father Rahul Tomar and mother Mikashi - are staunch supporters of Kejriwal. They rallied behind the Delhi CM since 2013. In the 2015 assembly elections, they used to dress their daughter and Avyaan's elder sibling - Fairy Tomar - like Kejriwal. The parents were left proud when Avyaan was one of the key guests at Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony following the landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections.

