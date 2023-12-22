Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state.

Prime Minister's Office posted on 'X', "CM of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, along with Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda met PM Modi."

Yadav also wrote on X, "Today, I met PM Modi in New Delhi and received guidance about various schemes related to development, progress and public interest of Madhya Pradesh. Deputy Chief Ministers of state, Shukla and Devda were also present on the occasion."

With the guidance and blessings of the Prime Minister, we will leave no stone unturned to create new records in the field of development in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During this, he had a detailed discussion with Shah about various public welfare schemes and development works related to the state.

The CM posted on X, "Today, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, discussed in detail of the development of Madhya Pradesh and various public welfare schemes and received guidance from him."

Earlier on Thursday, CM Yadav met with all the Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi and said that all would work for the betterment of the state.

"Today in Delhi, there was a meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh. I'm happy that I got the chance to meet all of them. It was the first such meeting after the elections. We will all work for the betterment of the MP. I hope that after the elections, all MPs win yet again under the leadership of PM Modi," said CM Mohan Yadav. (ANI)

