Priyanka Gandhi Assures Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia of Support in Their Fight for Justice (Watch Video)

Deepender Hooda earlier met Malik and Punia at his residence, where former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present. "India's only Olympic medal-winning female wrestler, Sakshi Malik, retired from wrestling due to the grave injustice done to her and the Centre not honouring its promises. This is not a good sign as far as respect for the women of the country and the world of sports are concerned.

#WATCH | "I came here as a woman...," says Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as she leaves the residence of wrestler Sakshi Malik in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FbhE6HzO18

New Delhi, December 22: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who assured them of support in every way in their fight for justice. Gandhi said women wrestlers who have brought glory to the country from across the world had accused a BJP parliamentarian of sexual exploitation, but the saffron party's government did not take any action against him.

Priyanka Gandhi Meets Wrestler Sakshi Malik

#WATCH | Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today in Delhi. (Source: Priyanka Gandhi's office) pic.twitter.com/ooDGzse0ZX — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

"I met Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyavrat Kadyan this morning. She was deeply hurt by the breach of the promises made to him. We urged her to reconsider her decision of quitting wrestling in the interest of the country and assured her that we will not quit till she gets justice," Deepinder Hooda said in a post on X. Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling After Brij Bhushan Loyalist Sanjay Singh Elected WFI President; Emotional Olympic Medalist Says 'I Will Not Be Playing Anymore'.

Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday -- an outcome that triggered outrage among protesting wrestlers and prompted Malik to announce her retirement from the sport. Malik and other wrestlers had accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers.