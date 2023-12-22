Priyanka Gandhi Assures Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia of Support in Their Fight for Justice (Watch Video)

On the contrary, she claimed that the victims were tortured in various ways. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still standing with the accused and is rewarding him in every way, the Congress general secretary said, adding that the women of the country are watching these atrocities.

Dec 22, 2023
Priyanka Gandhi Assures Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia of Support in Their Fight for Justice (Watch Video)
New Delhi, December 22: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who assured them of support in every way in their fight for justice. Gandhi said women wrestlers who have brought glory to the country from across the world had accused a BJP parliamentarian of sexual exploitation, but the saffron party's government did not take any action against him.

On the contrary, she claimed that the victims were tortured in various ways. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still standing with the accused and is rewarding him in every way, the Congress general secretary said, adding that the women of the country are watching these atrocities. Congress leader Deepender Hooda accompanied the wrestlers when they went to meet Gandhi. Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling, Refuses to Compete Under Brij Bhushan Loyalist Sanjay Singh's WFI Presidency.

Deepender Hooda earlier met Malik and Punia at his residence, where former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present. "India's only Olympic medal-winning female wrestler, Sakshi Malik, retired from wrestling due to the grave injustice done to her and the Centre not honouring its promises. This is not a good sign as far as respect for the women of the country and the world of sports are concerned.

