Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday participated in mass 'Surya Namaskar' program organised at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence College in Bhopal on the occasion of National Youth Day (birth anniversary of swami Vivekananda).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand by garlanding his portrait on the occasion.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Student of Government Residential School in Chikkaballapura Delivers Baby; Police Registers POCSO Case.

Addressing the program CM Yadav said, "Greetings to everyone on "National Youth Day" on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. We all are fortunate that today India is one of the youngest countries in the world. Hundred years ago, Swami Vivekananda had announced that the 21st century would belong to India, today we all are seeing that India has increased its credibility in every fields of the world."

Life character of Swami Vivekananda, dedicated to the nation, always inspires us to develop the nation by adopting high ideals, he added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Drugs Worth Rs 68.41 Crore Seized, Three Arrested by Assam Rifles.

On the other hand, the district administration also organised a mass surya namaskar program at Rustamji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) in Indore. Along with school children, police personnel and district administration officials also participated in the program.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh said, "Today a mass Surya Namaskar and Pranayama has been organised here. This program shows the importance of yoga. It is essential for physical and mental health and it also teaches discipline."

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and is celebrated as National Youth Day. Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism.

The Department of Youth Affairs has planned to celebrate the day with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country's young demographic.

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments. 'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India. Youth Clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere. More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)