Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to to the families of the workers killed in the firecracker factory fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. He also announced Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,0000 each to the injured workers in the firecracker factory accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat," CM Mohan Yadav said in a post on X.

"Police/administration officials including Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan have been sent to the accident site. In this hour of crisis, our government stands with the families of the victims and is committed to provide all possible help," his post added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to the injured persons.

"I am in constant touch with the administration regarding the relief, rescue and treatment operations in this accident. I have instructed the administration to ensure that the injured get proper treatment at the earliest. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," Patel posted on X.

The death toll from the firecracker blast in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat has reached 18. The explosion occurred at approximately 9:45 am. According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in the Deesa area on Tuesday morning led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the situation.Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident."As soon as we received information about the incident, we initiated relief work. So far, 18 people have died due to the collapse of a slab. An FIR is being filed under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), and strict action will be taken against those responsible," SP Makwana said.Banaskantha police have formed five teams to identify and nab those responsible for the incident, the SP added. (ANI)

