Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Ahead of year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party's former MP Makhan Singh Solanki joined the Congress on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Poll-Bound State on April 9 To Inaugurate Event for 50 Years of Tiger Project.

He made the switch in the presence of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, party functionaries said

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Killing: Charges of Murder, Disappearance of Evidence Can’t Be Framed Together, Counsel for Accused Aftab Poonawala Argues.

Solanki was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Khargone-Barwani seat in 2009, party leaders said.

Singh along with other members of the party welcomed Solanki in a function in Silavad in Barwani district.

Assembly elections in MP are scheduled to be held later this year.

The 2018 elections in the state had thrown up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath, but it fell in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)