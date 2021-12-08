Bhopal, Dec 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,288, after 14 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,82,619, while the toll stood at 10,529, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The central state is now left with 140 active cases, he said.

With 57,328 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,23,22,163, the official added.

As per an official release, 9,22,09,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 11,76,185 jabs given on Wednesday.

