Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,742 new cases of coronavirus and six fatalities in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 10,18,749 and toll to 10,679, an official from the state health department said on Thursday.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open For General Public From February 12 to March 16.

The positivity rate has come down to 3.67 per cent from 4.5 per cent recorded on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar’s Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 50,000 Crore.

As many as 6,555 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 9,78,505, leaving the state with 29,565 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh amid the pandemic, registered 531 and 351 cases respectively in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 74,583 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in the state went up to 2,66,75,708, the official said.

As per a government release, 11,18,43,463 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 2,46,140 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,18,749, new cases 2,742, death toll 10,679, recoveries 9,78,505, active cases 29,565, number of tests so far 2,66,75,708.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)