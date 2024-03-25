Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Ujjain District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on Monday informed that the state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Ujjain temple fire incident and a committee has been formed to ascertain the reasons behind the mishap.

"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered regarding the incident that happened today in Mahakal temple. Why did this incident happen and how did it happen, a committee investigation will be conducted on all these points. We will look into how many people can be allowed in the Garba Griha, fire management and other aspects. This incident is a warning for us, we will take learnings from it. Samples of the materials used during the 'puja' and the 'gulal' have been taken," Ujjain District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI.

Earlier today, thirteen people, including priests, were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Officials said that the incident happened during 'bhasma aarti'.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her pain over the injuries to people in the fire incident at Ujjain's Mahakal temple on Monday and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"The news of people getting injured in the fire incident in Ujjain's Mahakaal temple is very saddening. I wish speedy recovery of all the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the fire at Ujjain's Mahakal temple during Holi celebrations, as he termed the incident 'painful' and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.T

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi said, "I was pained to learn of the fire at the Mahakal temple during Holi celebrations. I pray for the speedy recovery of the devotees and priests injured in the fire. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is in the process of extending all possible assistance to the injured." (ANI)

